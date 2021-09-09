FIRST ALERT: Crash closes North Bridge lanes to N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning drivers of a crash Thursday morning that has blocked traffic on the North Bridge.

Police say the crash happened at Cosgrove Avenue and the North Bridge.

Lanes going into North Charleston are currently blocked.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

