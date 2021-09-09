SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes North Bridge lanes to N. Charleston

North Charleston Police are warning drivers of a crash Thursday morning that has blocked...
North Charleston Police are warning drivers of a crash Thursday morning that has blocked traffic on the North Bridge.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are warning drivers of a crash Thursday morning that has blocked traffic on the North Bridge.

Police say the crash happened at Cosgrove Avenue and the North Bridge.

Lanes going into North Charleston are currently blocked.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. co-hosting Red Cross blood drive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies search Johns Island for three men trying to steal ATM
Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain...
Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.