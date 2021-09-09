SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Pair of crashes slows traffic on I-526 near Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Police say one lane is closed on I-526W near Long Point Road.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working a pair of traffic accidents in the westbound lanes of I-526.

Police say one lane is closed on I-526W near Long Point Road. Tow trucks were on the way as of 11:18 a.m. to clear the scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras showed a large backup in the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

