FIRST ALERT: Pair of crashes slows traffic on I-526 near Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working a pair of traffic accidents in the westbound lanes of I-526.

Police say one lane is closed on I-526W near Long Point Road. Tow trucks were on the way as of 11:18 a.m. to clear the scene.

SCDOT traffic cameras showed a large backup in the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.