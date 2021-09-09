SC Lottery
Rivers Avenue reopens after crews battle structure fire

Firefighters say the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue is blocked.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire along Rivers Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire happened in the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue, which required them to close the roadway in the immediate area of the fire for approximately 20 minutes.

The fire department has not yet provided details about the fire or whether anyone was injured.

