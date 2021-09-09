Heavy rain at times today thanks to moisture from Tropical Depression Mindy!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The center of Tropical Depression Mindy will pass by well to our south today. However, an approaching cold front will push tropical moisture into the area. Rain will be heavy at times this morning through the early afternoon. Have the rain gear ready to go! Showers will linger though this evening before drier air arrives overnight behind the cold front. Widespread flooding is not expected at this time and the highest rainfall totals will be along the immediate coast, perhaps up to 1-2 inches there. Amounts will decrease as you head away from the coast. The rest of the week and weekend will be gorgeous with high pressure in control. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87, Low 69.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 70.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. High 90, Low 72.

