Heavy rain at times today thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Mindy!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The center of Tropical Storm Mindy pass by well to our south today. However, an approaching cold front will push tropical moisture into the area. Rain will be heavy at times this morning through the early afternoon. Have the rain gear ready to go! Showers will linger though this evening before drier air arrives overnight behind the cold front. Widespread flooding is not expected at this time and the highest rainfall totals will be along the immediate coast, perhaps up to 1-2 inches there. Amounts will decrease as you head away from the coast. The rest of the week and weekend will be gorgeous with high pressure in control. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms or showers, HIGH: 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry, more sunshine, HIGH: 85.

SATURDAY: Warming up, sunny, HIGH: 87.

SUNDAY: Dry and sunny, HIGH: 88.

Monday: Sunny and mainly dry, HIGH: 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.