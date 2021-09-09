Lowcountry health systems partner to promote COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Lowcountry hospital systems are joining forces to persuade more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Medical University of South Carolina, Trident Health and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System are working together on the “Get the Facts. Get the Vax” campaign, Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said.

The campaign involves print and radio ads and billboards, Lyons said.

“As we face another wave of COVID-19 infections, it’s imperative we stand together on the facts that COVID-19 vaccines reduce our risk of contracting the virus and are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and death,” Roper President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi said.

A radio ad in the campaign states COVID-19 doesn’t care about politics, and the Delta variant doesn’t discriminate.

“People are coming into our hospitals sicker than they were in the past and declining faster ¬– overwhelmingly unvaccinated and many with no preexisting conditions,” the ad states. “We’re doing all we can to save lives, but we need your help. Vaccination is our best hope.”

Results from a new poll released last month showed most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists. At least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time, Roper said in a release, citing a poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

“The five healthcare providers are asking those who haven’t gotten the vaccine to learn more about the vaccine and trust the science that shows it will protect them and their loved ones. They offer facts about the COVID-19 vaccine on their websites,” Lyons said.

The healthcare systems joined forces in July 2020 to assure the community that masks save lives and are a critical tool in fighting COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.