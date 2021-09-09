SC Lottery
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean.
J.T. McLean.(Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department)
By Dakota News Now staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted in connection to four Missouri killings has been found dead in southeast South Dakota, authorities say.

KSFY reported J.T. McLean, 45, was located in North Sioux City, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. They said he died by suicide.

Authorities say McLean was wanted for the killing of four people in Missouri. KY3 reported two of those homicides were McLean’s girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter. They were killed Aug. 22.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims, and they used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area.

McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at a motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

