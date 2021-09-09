SC Lottery
Man won’t spend more time in jail after guilty plea

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man will not have to spend any more time in jail after entering a guilty plea to a failure to stop for police and a weapons charge.

Timothy Thompson was arrested in October of 2018 for leaving the scene of a crash, failing to stop for blue lights, and several weapons charges.

After pleading guilty, a judge sentenced him to credit for three years time served, and four years of probation. Several other charges against him were dropped.

The incident happened on Johns Island.

Thompson was just 17 at the time.

