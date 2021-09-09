Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a child.
The incident happened in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, according to arrest warrants. Police redacted a more specific location due to the nature of the allegations.
The warrants state the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Johnson, held the 11-year-old victim down against her will and sexually assaulted her.
Police say the allegations were corroborated by a witness statement and forensic evidence.
Johnson was brought to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, age 11-14, and kidnapping.
As of Thursday morning, no bond has been set on his charges.
