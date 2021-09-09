SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Peanut company’s $64 mil investment to bring 130 jobs to Orangeburg

Locating in Orangeburg County, McMaster says Premium Peanut’s new facility will provide more...
Locating in Orangeburg County, McMaster says Premium Peanut’s new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Premium Peanut is building a $64.3 million shelling operation in Orangeburg County they say will create 130 new jobs.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Office says Premium Peanut is an innovative, grower-owned peanut shelling company that wants to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

McMaster’s office says Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and they operate one of the newest and largest peanut shelling facilities in the world.

Locating in Orangeburg County, McMaster says Premium Peanut’s new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model.

The company began shelling peanuts in January 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity. Through investments, efficiencies and growth, McMaster’s office says the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the U.S. peanut crop.

A statement released by the governor’s office says Premium Peanut has made additional investments in cutting-edge technologies and and added an oil mill, which was opened in 2018.

McMaster says this facility will build on the company’s existing model, creating maximum value of every peanut for its grower-owners. Premium Peanut’s customers consist of the major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers domestically, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world, the statement said.

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by spring 2022, the governor’s office said.

Growers interested in learning more should contact the Palmetto Peanut Buying Point. Individuals interested in joining the Premium Peanut team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, the governor’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies search Johns Island for three men trying to steal ATM
Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain...
Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.
Organizers say each donor will receive an email coupon for a free haircut, courtesy of Sports...
Berkeley Co. co-hosting Red Cross blood drive