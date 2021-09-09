Peanut company’s $64 mil investment to bring 130 jobs to Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Premium Peanut is building a $64.3 million shelling operation in Orangeburg County they say will create 130 new jobs.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Office says Premium Peanut is an innovative, grower-owned peanut shelling company that wants to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

McMaster’s office says Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and they operate one of the newest and largest peanut shelling facilities in the world.

Locating in Orangeburg County, McMaster says Premium Peanut’s new facility will provide more capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model.

The company began shelling peanuts in January 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity. Through investments, efficiencies and growth, McMaster’s office says the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the U.S. peanut crop.

A statement released by the governor’s office says Premium Peanut has made additional investments in cutting-edge technologies and and added an oil mill, which was opened in 2018.

McMaster says this facility will build on the company’s existing model, creating maximum value of every peanut for its grower-owners. Premium Peanut’s customers consist of the major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers domestically, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world, the statement said.

Portions of the new facility are expected to be operational by spring 2022, the governor’s office said.

Growers interested in learning more should contact the Palmetto Peanut Buying Point. Individuals interested in joining the Premium Peanut team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, the governor’s office said.

