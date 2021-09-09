SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for shooting her 7-year-old daughter

Nakia Ann Barrow
Nakia Ann Barrow(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a woman they say inadvertently shot her 7-year-old daughter.

Police reports say Nakia Ann Barrow, 30, has been arrested for unlawful conduct toward a minor and 1st degree domestic violence.

Officers say the scene unfolded when Barrow and the victim’s father got in an argument over a pornographic film on the victim’s father’s phone. During the argument, police say Barrow acquired a pistol which she was pointing at the victim’s father.

In the course of the argument, incident reports say the 7-year-old was hit in left upper arm. Officers confirm Barrow is the biological mother of the 7-year-old who was shot.

Incident reports say North Charleston Police officers became involved when they were dispatched to the Centre Pointe Emergency Room at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, reports say they first interviewed Barrow.

Barrow told officers that she came out of a bathroom after the fight and saw her daughter bleeding on the bed from a gunshot wound. Police say Barrow asked a neighbor from the hotel where she was staying to give her and her daughter a ride to the emergency room.

When the victim’s father arrived at the hospital, police say they received the information that warranted their arrest of Barrow.

Jail records show Barrow has been booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center and her bond has been set at $125,000.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

Charleston County dispatchers received the first word of a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church...
James Island church releases statement on ‘devastating fire’
Law enforcement agencies are monitoring roads for possible flooding because of heavy rains.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads in Lowcountry
East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Medical University of South Carolina,...
Lowcountry health systems partner to promote COVID-19 vaccine
Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run announced Thursday that everyone who participates in...
Bridge Run to require proof of vaccination or negative test for runners, walkers