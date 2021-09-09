Police: Woman arrested for shooting her 7-year-old daughter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a woman they say inadvertently shot her 7-year-old daughter.

Police reports say Nakia Ann Barrow, 30, has been arrested for unlawful conduct toward a minor and 1st degree domestic violence.

Officers say the scene unfolded when Barrow and the victim’s father got in an argument over a pornographic film on the victim’s father’s phone. During the argument, police say Barrow acquired a pistol which she was pointing at the victim’s father.

In the course of the argument, incident reports say the 7-year-old was hit in left upper arm. Officers confirm Barrow is the biological mother of the 7-year-old who was shot.

Incident reports say North Charleston Police officers became involved when they were dispatched to the Centre Pointe Emergency Room at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, reports say they first interviewed Barrow.

Barrow told officers that she came out of a bathroom after the fight and saw her daughter bleeding on the bed from a gunshot wound. Police say Barrow asked a neighbor from the hotel where she was staying to give her and her daughter a ride to the emergency room.

When the victim’s father arrived at the hospital, police say they received the information that warranted their arrest of Barrow.

Jail records show Barrow has been booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center and her bond has been set at $125,000.

