CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a potential for heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Mindy moves through Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Mindy made landfall on a wide swath of the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night and is expected to move north and then off our coast Thursday.

There are no significant impacts expected from the storm, but this will likely be responsible for increasing rain chances.

“A round of heavier rain is possible dependent on how well organized this system becomes, and the track that it takes,” Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Regardless, it will move through quickly with drier weather arriving by Thursday night. Rain-free conditions will follow Friday through the weekend with a drop in humidity.

