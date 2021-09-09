SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Potential for heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Mindy moves through Florida

There will be a potential for heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Mindy moves...
There will be a potential for heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Mindy moves through Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a potential for heavy rainfall in the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Mindy moves through Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Mindy made landfall on a wide swath of the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night and is expected to move north and then off our coast Thursday.

There are no significant impacts expected from the storm, but this will likely be responsible for increasing rain chances.

“A round of heavier rain is possible dependent on how well organized this system becomes, and the track that it takes,” Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Regardless, it will move through quickly with drier weather arriving by Thursday night. Rain-free conditions will follow Friday through the weekend with a drop in humidity.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Tropical disturbance to increase rain chances Thursday!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Rain Chances Go Up Wednesday!
A disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico could develop enough...
Disturbance in Gulf could bring Lowcountry rain, Larry expected to stay in Atlantic
VIDEO: Disturbance in Gulf could bring Lowcountry rain, Larry expected to stay in Atlantic
VIDEO: Disturbance in Gulf could bring Lowcountry rain, Larry expected to stay in Atlantic