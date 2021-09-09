SC girls high school basketball coach pleads guilty to assault following child sexual conduct charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An ex-Ashley Ridge High School girls basketball coach will serve only one more day with time served after pleading guilty to assault.

Tron Grant was charged in February 2018 of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with minor. The incident allegedly took place when Grant was the student concern specialist at Baptist Hill High School in the fall of 2006.

The victim who is now an adult gave a statement to a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detective on February 2, 2018, affidavits stated. She said that when she was 15 years old, Grant took advantage of her when she was in a vulnerable state.

Grant has since pleaded guilty to an assault charge and court records show he has been sentenced to one day in jail after time served. Grant was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond the Tuesday following his arrest.

At the time of Grant’s 2018 arrest he had been employed as a security guard at Ashley Ridge High School for three years and had been the girls’ basketball coach for two years.

