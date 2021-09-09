SC Lottery
Travelers name Charleston America’s best city for 9th straight year

Travel+Leisure said Charleston has reigned as a readers' favorite for nine years running.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City again topped a survey of travelers in a survey of the best cities for visitors.

Travel+Leisure released its list of the top 15 cities in the United States.

T+L said Charleston has reigned as a readers’ favorite for nine years running.

The magazine listed Charleston’s cobblestone streets, colorful houses and gas lanterns.

“Take a carriage ride...or catch a boat,” one reader wrote, calling Charleston “a historic treasure with beauty at every corner” and “heaven for foodies.”

Check out the full top 15 list on T+L’s website.

The magazine said Southern cities “continue to steal the hearts” of its readers, citing their “wonderful mix of warm hospitality, approachable size, excellent food, and striking architecture.”

Savannah ranked third place in T+L’s list. Other southern cities that made the top 15 included New Orleans and Asheville, among others.

Travel+Liesure’s annual World’s Best Awards survey was open for voting between Jan. 11 and May 10, as destinations began lifting COVID-19 restrictions. The magazine noted it allows readers to reflect on their own travel experiences over a three-year period.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

