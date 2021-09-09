SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

By KOMO Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOMO) - A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight says she was harassed by flight attendants and removed from the plane due to her outfit.

She says she followed instructions to cover up, but police escorted her off the plane anyway.

The video of Ray Lin Howard being led away from her husband and 6-year-old son went viral on TikTok.

She was seen being led into a room to be questioned by officers.

“I was harassed about my outfit,” Howard said.

Howard was flying from Seattle to Fairbanks when an hour into the flight, she started to get hot and pulled off her leopard print top.

Underneath, she was wearing a sports bra.

A flight attendant came over and told her to cover up.

“So I put my shirt back on, and I would say maybe five minutes after that I was approached again by a different flight attendant saying that my outfit was still unacceptable,” she said.

Howard says flight attendants chastised her three separate times.

And once the plane landed, police came on board and walked her off for questioning.

“I’m being harassed, and now I’m being detained,” Howard said in the video.

“We’re in contact with the guest. We’re committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions,” Alaska Airlines said in an email.

The airline did not respond to further questions.

Howard says she was picked on because of her body size.

“It’s just sad that people can continue to treat others that way and it’s acceptable,” Howard said.

So far, Alaska Airlines has refunded Howard’s ticket and offered her a discount for future travel.

She says she is considering taking legal action.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
LIVE: Attorney general address Texas abortion law
Firefighters say the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue is blocked.
Rivers Avenue reopens after crews battle structure fire
Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Council members Ron Brinson, Jerome Heyward and Rhonda Jerome...
North Charleston Police test new de-escalation training simulator