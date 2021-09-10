9/11 Silent Walk to honor lives lost in terror attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of South Carolina firefighters, law enforcement officers and community members will walk Saturday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington.

The 9/11 Silent Walk pays tribute to the victims lost that day.

The walk will begin in downtown Charleston, take participants across the Ravenel Bridge, and end at Patriots Point where a ceremony will take place aboard the USS Yorktown.

William J. Pesature was a firefighter for the New York Fire Department when the World Trade Center towers fell. He is now the vice president of the Firefighters Association of South Carolina. But for Pesature, he says the tragic day lives on in his memory.

“This is a way of always remembering. I mean, we never forget,” he says. “You can reflect about what happened. Forget why, but what happened. What are these guys willing to do tomorrow or that day when they go to work? They’re all willing to do the same thing. Call comes out, respond to the call.”

As a special tribute, law enforcement and fire officials will walk in their dress uniforms instead of their gear.

Registration for the event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday at Patriots Point, where buses will then shuttle walkers to the starting point downtown.

The remembrance ceremony aboard the USS Yorktown begins at 11:30 a.m. on the flight deck, but seating will be limited.

