Beautiful stretch of weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Post-Tropical Cyclone Mindy has moved offshore with a cold front and changes are on the way for today! Drier air will be overhead today behind the cold front, which will lead to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! With the sunshine this afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise a bit through the weekend and the dry weather continues with plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the in the upper 80′s. We’ll rise to near 90 degrees by the start of next week with rain chances arriving by the middle and end of the week as a cold front approaches the area.

TROPICS: Larry is not an issue for the US as it travels northward away from Bermuda, off into the cooler northern Atlantic waters. There are two areas of possible development elsewhere - one heading towards the southern Gulf of Mexico and one moving off the coast of Africa. No concerns at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on them.

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 86, Low 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low 67.

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 87, Low: 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 90, Low: 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High: 89, Low: 72.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 88, Low 72.

