Berkeley County couple arrested after newborn baby found suffering from burns, bone fractures

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and 26-year-old Bryan David Fitzgerald who were both charged with neglect by legal custodian. They were each given a $30,000 bond.(BCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Berkeley County couple after doctors discovered a newborn baby had suffered multiple injuries including burns and bone fractures.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and 26-year-old Bryan David Fitzgerald who were both charged with neglect by legal custodian. They were each given a $30,000 bond.

The investigative report states a home at Boykin Hideout as the incident location, and the location where detectives obtained a search warrant.

The couple’s arrest stems from an investigation on Sept. 3 when a deputy responded to Moncks Corner Medical Center for a report of child abuse involving a 23-day old infant. The doctor said the parents had come in and told her that the victim had a “purple mark behind her right ear and was breathing funny,” and that the symptoms began earlier that day.

The doctor reported that the victim’s parents told her that they had no knowledge on what caused the victim’s discoloration.

X-rays were done on the baby and showed that the victim had multiple skull and rib fractures. In addition, the doctor observed “burn marks” on the back and the rear area of the infant, and was concerned that the victim had a lung contusion.

In addition, the victim underwent a physical exam in which a nurse reported that the victim was experiencing “hypoxic, hypothermic, and lethargic,” and noticed bruising behind both victim’s ears and bruises forming around the victim’s upper shoulders to the victim’s rear.

Although the victim was initially being transported to MUSC, she was taken to Trident Medical Center due to the infant arresting; doctors at Trident stabilized the victim at their facility so she could be flown to MUSC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

