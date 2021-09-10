SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New U.S. studies released Friday show the COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death even as the extra-contagious delta variant swept the country.

One study tracked over 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April through mid-July. As delta surged in early summer, those who were unvaccinated were 4.5 times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccination works,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, told a White House briefing Friday. “The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic.”

But as earlier data has shown, protection against coronavirus infection is slipping some: It was 91% in the spring but 78% in June and July, the study found.

So-called “breakthrough” cases in the fully vaccinated accounted for 14% of hospitalizations and 16% of deaths in June and July, about twice the percentage as earlier in the year.

An increase in those percentages isn’t surprising: No one ever said the vaccines were perfect and health experts have warned that as more Americans get vaccinated, they naturally will account for a greater fraction of the cases.

Walensky said Friday that well over 90% of people in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

CDC released two other studies Friday that signaled hints of waning protection for older adults. One examined COVID-19 hospitalizations in nine states over the summer and found protection for those 75 and older was 76% compared to 89% for all other adults. And in five Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations was 95% among 18- to 64-year-olds compared to 80% among those 65 and older.

It isn’t clear if the changes seen over time are because immunity is waning in people first vaccinated many months ago, that the vaccine isn’t quite as strong against delta -- or that much of the country abandoned masks and other precautions just as delta started spreading.

But U.S. health authorities will consider this latest real-world data as they decide if at least some Americans need a booster, and how soon after their last dose. Next week, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will publicly debate Pfizer’s application to offer a third shot.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island

Latest News

In a move impacting more than 100 million workers around the country, President Joseph Biden...
Businesses caught in the crossfire over COVID-19 vaccination policy
Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one county of...
School board member charged with leaving great grandkids in car gets $25k bond
Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road (pictured above), and the victim was...
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck
Authorities are looking for Akeema Turner who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512...
North Charleston police searching for missing 14-year-old girl who ran away