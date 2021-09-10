SC Lottery
Charleston Beer Fest postponed amid COVID-19 spike

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Beer Fest will not go on as planned because of the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, organizers say.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 9 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. But Palmetto Community Care, which organizes the event, confirmed Friday it would not go on.

“As a nonprofit organization focused on public health in our community, we cannot in good conscience hold this festival amidst the surge in COVID cases that are once again pushing the limits of our healthcare system,” Palmetto Community Care Executive Director Bradley Childs said.

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund and information on discounted beers with partner brewers as a thanks for their support.

The event will be postponed until Oct. 22, 2022.

