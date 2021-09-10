SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston civil rights leader, mother of Charleston City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, passes away

Marguerite Dudley Gregorie was born March 23,1921 in Charleston during another pandemic. She...
Marguerite Dudley Gregorie was born March 23,1921 in Charleston during another pandemic. She was a 1939 graduate of Burke High School, and a lifetime and one of Mother Emanuel AME Church’s oldest members.(Dudley Gregorie Family)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of Charleston City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie has died.

Marguerite Dudley Gregorie passed away on August 30. She was 100 years old. There is a viewing Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Palmetto Mortuary, 1122 Morrison Drive, Charleston.

Back in March, Charleston City Council honored Marguerite Dudley Gregorie, along with the late Maranda Holmes, and late former Charleston City Councilwoman Brenda Scott.

Councilman Gregorie says his mother, Holmes and other women like them were known as the ‘Porch Mothers’ when he was growing up on Court Street, now named Maranda Holmes Street.

“Porch Mother, because that’s where all the mothers of the community sat to watch over us as the children played in the neighborhood,” Gregorie said.

“As the Klan grew prominence, the Porch Mothers protected their children with clear instructions,” Gregorie said. “Sometimes you have to give up your right for others’ wrong, in order to survive.”

His mother and Holmes were also very influential in politics in the downtown Charleston African American community, according to Gregorie.

He says they participated and supported the bus boycott, hospital workers’ strike and the garbage workers’ strike.

They fought for equity and justice for their children and the greater community throughout their lives. They attended and helped in their own way, to organize marches and political rallies throughout the city of Charleston, including those events held at Mother Emanuel.

“Working as a domestic for 10 cents an hour, raising other people’s children as well as her own, she had to keep secret her involvement in the (civil rights) movement, particularly during the Jim Crow era for fear of retaliation from her employers,” Gregorie said.

“These phenomenal women produced two city council members, doctors, lawyers, teachers and others from the children of Court Street. Late Councilwoman Scott grew under their tutelage and her role in Charleston’s political landscape was historical.”

Marguerite Dudley Gregorie was born March 23,1921 in Charleston during another pandemic. She was a 1939 graduate of Burke High School, and a lifetime and one of Mother Emanuel AME Church’s oldest members. Her family history dates back to Mother Emanuel’s establishment. For the past eight years, she has resided in East Cleveland, OH.

You may view her obituary here.

Back in March, Charleston City Council honored Marguerite Dudley Gregorie, along with the late...
Back in March, Charleston City Council honored Marguerite Dudley Gregorie, along with the late Maranda Holmes, and late former Charleston City Councilwoman Brenda Scott.(Dudley Gregorie Family)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island

Latest News

More children were on ventilators being treated for COVID-19 in South Carolina’s pediatric...
More children on ventilators for COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals than any point in the pandemic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: More children on ventilators than any point in pandemic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC sets another record low in new unemployment claims since pandemic began
DD2 promised food for students while they are doing virtual learning this week, but parents...
Distribution lines run out of food in Dorchester District Two