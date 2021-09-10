The Citadel plans events, activities honoring lives lost on 9/11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel will commemorate the lives lost during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, through events and displays that are open to the public.

The Citadel’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences will exhibit a fragment of steel from the World Trade Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The fragment, which the school received in 2013, will be displayed as a memorial with a cadet honor guard on the side porch of Mark Clark Hall.

At various times throughout the day Saturday, Citadel Carillonist Michael Varnadore will perform “In Memoriam” by John Courter live on the Thomas Dry Howie Carillon. The Carillon is located near Summerall Chapel and close to The Citadel War Memorial. Though visitors are welcome to stand in the garden during the concert, there here is no specific gathering area designated, Citadel spokesperson Kimberly Keelor said.

Visitors to the campus should be aware that Hagood Gate is closed because of construction, and Hagood Avenue from the gate to Lee Street is closed. The Summerall Gate will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Members of The Citadel Republican Society Cadet Club placed 2,996 small flags along the perimeter of Summerall Field on campus to recognize the lives lost on 9/11. They began placing the flags Thursday night. The flags will remain on display through Monday.

The club has provided this memorial for several years on campus.

Earlier this week, Sierra Company cadets hosted a group stair climb to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack and to recognize the sacrifices American troops made in Afghanistan. During the stair climb, cadets, the school’s commandant of cadets, the chaplain and other members of the commandant’s team climbed 110 flights of stairs in unison in Stevens Barrack.

The climb was similar to climbs supported by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in which firefighters climb stairs in full gear in stadiums and buildings around America each 9/11 anniversary. The 110 flights represent the 110 floors of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

