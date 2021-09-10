Daniel Island to host 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Saturday

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Registration remains open for Saturday morning’s annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston 5K on Daniel Island.

Registration will be open in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Fire and Police Department on the Island. Participants can also register Saturday morning starting at 6:30 a.m.

Friday is the final day for online registration.

The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

One of the guests of honor will be Ryan Manion, head of the Tavis Manion Foundation, named in honor of her brother, Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 while pulling wounded teammates to safety.

The race is meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the war since the day of the terror attacks, along with veterans, military members and first responders.

Registered 9/11 Heroes Run participants will receive a T-shirt and race swag at packet pickup on race weekend, but organizers say supplies are limited because of a surge in registration.

This year’s local beneficiary is the Summerville Police Department.

The inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston in 2012 had 259 participants and donated $5,800 to local first responder organizations.

Organizers say support for the race has significantly grown since then.

In 2019, the event witnessed more than 1,300 participants and donated $24,000 to local first responder agencies, for the purchase of additional life-saving equipment.

Despite having to host the 2020 event virtually, it still was able to donate $10,000 to their local beneficiary of the year, the Lincolnville Volunteer Fire Department.

This year marks the 10th year of the 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.