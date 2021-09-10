SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Dist. 2 board member surrenders to deputies after facing charges

Dorchester County deputies say Barbara Crosby faces a total of three charges.
Dorchester County deputies say Barbara Crosby faces a total of three charges.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Dorchester District 2 school board member has surrendered to deputies after being accused of leaving her grandchildren in a vehicle.

Barbara Crosby surrendered to detectives just after 1 p.m. Friday, Lt. Rick Carson said.

She is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one conduct of statutory misconduct in office, Carson said.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 1 in the parking lot of the DD2 Adult Learning Center, in Summerville, during a Dorchester District 2 board meeting.

Deputies said their investigation started when a deputy at the district’s Adult Learning Center heard loud banging from the door, and when he opened the door, Crosby entered the building and said she was late. The sheriff’s office report states that Crosby told the deputy that she left her car in the parking lot with her 4-year-old and 9-year-old grandchildren inside the vehicle.

Deputies said that Crosby also informed a district security officer who then told Crosby she could not leave the children in the car. According to the report, Crosby proceeded past him and into the board room while directing the security officer “to go watch them.”

The security officer then told his supervisor and the Dorchester County deputy of the situation who both went out to the parking lot and saw the car which was running with all of the doors locked.

The supervisor and deputy saw the two children with the female child still strapped into the car seat. When the deputy told the security supervisor that it was a “major safety hazard” and that he would forcefully enter the vehicle in order to get the kids, the supervisor went into the building to get the vehicle keys from Crosby who was seated at the board meeting.

The report states Crosby told the supervisor that the keys were “still in the car somewhere.” The supervisor then returned to the car and convinced one of the children to unlock the door.

The supervisor then turned off the car and removed the children. He reported that when he offered to take the children to their grandmother, the older child said they could not enter the building because they had been exposed to COVID, and also said their mother was coming from West Ashley to get them.

According to the report, the supervisor then asked a security officer to watch them until their mother arrived twenty minutes later.

The sheriff’s office report states that due to the children’s mother being on their way to pick up the children, and security watching the children, it was determined that the children were not in danger and they were not placed into protective custody.

Crosby will have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. in Summerville.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery,...
Former Charleston Co. detention deputy charged with assault and battery
This year's Charleston Beer Fest, which was set to take place in October, is being postponed to...
Charleston Beer Fest postponed amid COVID-19 spike
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Beer Fest postponed because of COVID-19
The Citadel’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences will exhibit a fragment of steel from...
The Citadel plans events, activities honoring lives lost on 9/11