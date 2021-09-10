Former Charleston Co. detention deputy charged with assault and battery
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a former Charleston County detention deputy accused of injuring two people in two separate incidents.
Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and
battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
North Charleston Police requested SLED investigate the incidents.
Renaud was arrested Friday, according to a release from SLED. He was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.
No mugshot was available.
