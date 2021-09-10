Former Charleston Co. detention deputy charged with assault and battery

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a former Charleston County detention deputy accused of injuring two people in two separate incidents.

Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and

battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

North Charleston Police requested SLED investigate the incidents.

Renaud was arrested Friday, according to a release from SLED. He was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

No mugshot was available.

