Georgetown Co. schools to give some students virtual options

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply to the district’s virtual learning program.

It will feature teachers who will give interactive live lessons and provide virtual support depending on whether enough students in a grade level sign up.

The virtual application must be submitted by next Friday. Parents can click here to apply for the program.

Then parents will be notified if their child is enrolled in the program by Sept. 27.

