Georgetown Co. schools to give some students virtual options

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply to the district’s virtual learning program.

It will feature teachers who will give interactive live lessons and provide virtual support depending on whether enough students in a grade level sign up.

The virtual application must be submitted by next Friday. Parents can click here to apply for the program.

Then parents will be notified if their child is enrolled in the program by Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

