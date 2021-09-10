SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh to join Emmy Silver Circle

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will be inducted into the National Academy of Television...
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Silver Circle Friday night.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WCSC) - Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will receive a big honor Friday night in Atlanta.

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will induct him into its NATAS Southeast Silver Circle.

The honor is reserved for professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to television excellence.

He will add that accolade to a long list of awards that includes three Emmys, five Tellys and an Associated Press Best Weathercaster award.

Walsh is being honored in Atlanta Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Michal Higdon, co-anchor of “Live 5 News This Morning,” is one of several women honored in...
Live 5 News anchor raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday on Daniel Island.
Daniel Island to host 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Saturday
The 9/11 Silent Walk pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11,...
9/11 Silent Walk to honor lives lost in terror attacks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 9/11 Heroes Run to honor victims, Veterans, military, first responders