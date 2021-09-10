Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh to join Emmy Silver Circle

ATLANTA (WCSC) - Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh will receive a big honor Friday night in Atlanta.

The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will induct him into its NATAS Southeast Silver Circle.

The honor is reserved for professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to television excellence.

He will add that accolade to a long list of awards that includes three Emmys, five Tellys and an Associated Press Best Weathercaster award.

Walsh is being honored in Atlanta Friday night.

