Live 5 News anchor raising monty for Make-A-Wish Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced it is honoring Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon among a group of women for the roles they play in the community.

Higdon, co-anchor of “Live 5 News This Morning,” joins Melissa Farkouh, Dr. Carrie Funkhauser, Danielle Morgan, Madison Simon, Georgia Wilkens and Murray Young., who have all been named W.I.S.H. honorees. W.I.S.H. stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.

For 40 years, Make-A-Wish has brought transformational wishes to more than 330,000 children and families.

“No matter the circumstances, every child deserves a childhood,” Higdon says. “Life-changing wishes wouldn’t happen without the power of those in the community coming together to support these children. Your support gives children much-needed hope for brighter days ahead.”

As an honoree, Higdon pledged to raise at least $7,500 to help fund a wish for a child in South Carolina.

The Make-A-Wish South Carolina chapter granted its first wish on Nov. 10, 1984, when it helped a 5-year-old boy battling a brain tumor who wished to see “a big time football game” to attend a home game at The Citadel.

Since then, the chapter has granted more than 5,000 wishes for children in the Palmetto State.

