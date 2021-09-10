Lowcountry High School Football - Week 3 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 kicks off on Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule for teams around the Lowcountry

9/10

Hanahan at Stratford - Live 5 Game of the Week

Cane Bay at James Island

Wilson at Goose Creek

West Ashley at Beaufort

Bishop England at Philip Simmons

Myrtle Beach at Oceanside Collegiate

Lamar at Timberland

Barnwell at Burke

Baptist Hill at Estill

Military Magnet at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Whale Branch at St. John’s

Porter-Gaud at Bethesda Academy

Wilson Hall at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

St. John’s Christian at Christian Academy

Orangeburg Prep at Dorchester Academy

Games Canceled

Summerville at Cane Bay

Ashley Ridge at Wando

River Bluff at Berkeley

Goose Creek at Stall

Aynor at James Island

Colleton County at Lakewood

North Charleston at Branchville

Wade Hampton at Woodland

Columbia at Cross

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

Northwood at Hilton Head Christian

