SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry High School Football - Week 3 schedule

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 kicks off on Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule for teams around the Lowcountry

9/10

Hanahan at Stratford - Live 5 Game of the Week

Cane Bay at James Island

Wilson at Goose Creek

West Ashley at Beaufort

Bishop England at Philip Simmons

Myrtle Beach at Oceanside Collegiate

Lamar at Timberland

Barnwell at Burke

Baptist Hill at Estill

Military Magnet at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Whale Branch at St. John’s

Porter-Gaud at Bethesda Academy

Wilson Hall at Pinewood Prep

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

St. John’s Christian at Christian Academy

Orangeburg Prep at Dorchester Academy

Games Canceled

Summerville at Cane Bay

Ashley Ridge at Wando

River Bluff at Berkeley

Goose Creek at Stall

Aynor at James Island

Colleton County at Lakewood

North Charleston at Branchville

Wade Hampton at Woodland

Columbia at Cross

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

Northwood at Hilton Head Christian

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

The RiverDogs clinched home field in the championship series with a 12-1 win over Myrtle Beach
RiverDogs Win 12-1, Secure Home Field Advantage for Championship Series
Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run announced Thursday that everyone who participates in...
Bridge Run to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Bulldogs' head coach Duggar Baucom reaches 200 career wins as The Citadel blowout Carver...
The Citadel Announces 21-22 Basketball Schedule
CSU announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule for 2021-22