Lowcountry High School Football - Week 3 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 kicks off on Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule for teams around the Lowcountry
9/10
Hanahan at Stratford - Live 5 Game of the Week
Cane Bay at James Island
Wilson at Goose Creek
West Ashley at Beaufort
Bishop England at Philip Simmons
Myrtle Beach at Oceanside Collegiate
Lamar at Timberland
Barnwell at Burke
Baptist Hill at Estill
Military Magnet at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Whale Branch at St. John’s
Porter-Gaud at Bethesda Academy
Wilson Hall at Pinewood Prep
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
St. John’s Christian at Christian Academy
Orangeburg Prep at Dorchester Academy
Games Canceled
Summerville at Cane Bay
Ashley Ridge at Wando
River Bluff at Berkeley
Goose Creek at Stall
Aynor at James Island
Colleton County at Lakewood
North Charleston at Branchville
Wade Hampton at Woodland
Columbia at Cross
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
Northwood at Hilton Head Christian
