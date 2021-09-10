SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 5,800+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 12.1%
As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department...
SC reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, almost 100 deaths
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
Georgetown County Schools will allow parents of kindergarteners through sixth-graders to apply...
Georgetown Co. schools to give some students virtual options
Activist with Rise and Resist follow Igor Fruman, as he arrives in Federal court in Manhattan...
Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case