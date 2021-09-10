SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet man arrested in connection to child pornography investigation

Manuel Marquez
Manuel Marquez(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Friday in connection to a child pornography investigation.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Manuel Marquez was taken into custody by investigators. The department was assisted by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the FBI.

Marquez was arrested at his home, where officials said they found files “depicting minors in states of sexually explicit nudity.”

He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to online records.

Deputies said Marquez’s charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor are pending.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one county of...
School board member charged with leaving great grandkids in car gets $25k bond
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road (pictured above), and the victim was...
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and...
Berkeley County couple arrested after newborn baby found suffering from burns, bone fractures
Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery,...
Former Charleston Co. detention deputy charged with assault and battery

Latest News

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013...
Detectives arrest Mount Pleasant man in California cold case murder
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced on Friday that a jury found David Crockett Robinson guilty...
Charleston armed robber captured thanks to victim’s idea gets 27 years in prison
Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one county of...
School board member charged with leaving great grandkids in car gets $25k bond
Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road (pictured above), and the victim was...
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck