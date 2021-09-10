SC Lottery
North Charleston police searching for missing 14-year-old girl who ran away

Authorities are looking for Akeema Turner who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road.
Authorities are looking for Akeema Turner who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road.(NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for Akeema Turner who was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 740-5894 or email sbernard@northcharleston.org

