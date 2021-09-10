SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘People just blind themselves to the reality of what’s going on’: Doctor makes passionate video in COVID-19 fight

Dr. Ken Stock, a staff infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, was...
Dr. Ken Stock, a staff infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, was overcome with emotion in several instances in the video posted to the healthcare’s Facebook page as Stock related experiences of his past with that of today’s struggle against the coronavirus.(Roper St. Francis Healthcare)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A video featuring a Lowcountry doctor giving an impassioned speech brought an inside look at one hospital’s battle with COVID-19.

Dr. Ken Stock, a staff infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, was overcome with emotion in several instances in the video posted to the healthcare’s Facebook page as Stock related experiences of his past with that of today’s struggle against the coronavirus.

“I’ve never served or had to serve in the military, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a gun pointed at my head..... but I do know what death and destruction looks like,” said Stock who became a doctor because of HIV and AIDS, and saw the “horrible” effects of the disease including “good people dying alone.”

Stock said the subject of COVID is filled with so much politics that people are not seeing what’s actually happening.

“COVID unfortunately is fraught with so much politics that people just blind themselves to the reality of what’s going on,” Stock said. “When you see every day on CNN, 640,000 people have died, people just dismiss it. They rationalize it away. They do what I do every day to get through the day, and we lose a little of our humanity.”

Last week, Roper officials reported that they had reached a new record number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 with 157 inpatients in the system’s four hospitals. Roper St. Francis officials also said their ICU was at capacity but they were still able to take patients.

“Frontline healthcare providers live in two worlds. Outside of the hospital walls, nearly everything appears to be normal. Inside, they are in the fight of their lives alongside record numbers of our neighbors, family and friends who are struggling to live,” Roper St. Francis officials said in a message that accompanied Stock’s video.

Frontline healthcare providers live in two worlds. Outside of the hospital walls, nearly everything appears to be...

Posted by Roper St. Francis Healthcare on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island

Latest News

Men and women from Joint Base Charleston’s 437 airlift wing spoke Thursday morning about what...
Joint Base Charleston crews share experience being on last flights out of Kabul
Marguerite Dudley Gregorie was born March 23,1921 in Charleston during another pandemic. She...
Charleston civil rights leader, mother of Charleston City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, passes away
DD2 promised food for students while they are doing virtual learning this week, but parents...
Distribution lines run out of food in Dorchester District Two
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island