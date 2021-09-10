SC Lottery
Report: Internal investigation underway after deputy trainee accidentally fires gun at apartment complex

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the incident that happened on the night of Sept. 2 at an apartment complex on Ladson Road where authorities had received a report of shots being fired.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an internal investigation is underway after a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office trainee accidentally fired a gun at an apartment complex.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office identified the trainee as ARinn Blake.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the incident that happened on the night of Sept. 2 at an apartment complex on Ladson Road where authorities had received a report of shots being fired.

Residents told officers that they heard a loud pop.

One of the residents told officers that she had accidentally fired her weapon into her bedroom wall. NCPD officials said the round traveled through her wall and entered two neighbors’ apartments.

Investigators said each apartment was checked to make sure that the occupants were okay, and reported minimal damage to each apartment.

