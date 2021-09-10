RiverDogs Win 12-1, Secure Home Field Advantage for Championship Series

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs cruised to a 12-1 victory in game one of a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday night at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was attended by 2,377 fans. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to wet field conditions and will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning games, on Friday at 4:05 p.m. With the game one victory, the RiverDogs guaranteed themselves of finishing with the best record in the Low-A East and therefore will have home field advantage in the championship series.

The RiverDogs (78-32) scored in five of the six innings that they came to the plate, outhitting the Pelicans 11-3. The offensive onslaught began in the very first inning when Diego Infante drove the first pitch he saw from Tyler Schlaffer over the right field wall for his team-leading 15th home run of the season. That swing extended Infante’s hitting streak to 12 games. The Pelicans (55-55) tied the game with a two-out RBI single from Ed Howard in the top of the second inning.

The home half of the second began with a walk to Abiezel Ramirez and Jelfry Marte followed by yanking a double into the gap in right center to place runners on second and third with no outs. Michael Berglund doubled the lead with an RBI groundout to the first baseman and Osleivis Basabe drove in another run with a groundball when Ed Howard’s throw to the plate was off target as Marte raced home. Infante then capped the frame with an RBI double to right, extending the lead to 4-1.

The advantage grew by five runs over the next two innings. A pair of RBI singles from Ramirez and Berglund widened the gap to 6-1 in the third inning. In the fourth, Johan Lopez cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 9-1.

The final damage for the RiverDogs was done in the fifth. Two walks and a hit batter allowed Charleston to load the bases with nobody out. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Garrett Hiott drove in one run and Marte added another with a sharp single to left. Another sacrifice fly, this time from Michael Berglund, put the final run on board.

RiverDogs starting pitcher Seth Johnson turned in another strong outing, picking up the win in the process. He struck out seven over 5.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Audry Lugo worked a scoreless sixth inning and handed the ball to Graeme Stinson who also put up a zero in the seventh.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs “Week of the Fan” continued with a Boiled Peanuts-themed giveaway as the RiverDogs were prepared to suit up as their alternate identity for the second game. The first 500 fans into the ballpark received their choice of a Boiled Peanuts pin or bowtie. The RiverDogs also held a competition to see which College of Charleston sorority could sell the most tickets to the game with some of the proceeds directed toward a charity of their choice. The winner was ADPi and their president Kendall Costanzo threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

In the twin bill on Friday, the RiverDogs will have RHP Victor Munoz (0-0, 0.00) throwing in game one with RHP Sandy Gaston (1-0, 3.80) on the hill in the nightcap. Myrtle Beach will toss RHP Manuel Espinoza (4-7, 4.80) in the first contest and come back with RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.74) in the second game.