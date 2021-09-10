SC Lottery
SC reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, almost 100 deaths

As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data showing almost 4,000 new cases.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - As the state nears administering its 10 millionth COVID-19 test, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data showing almost 4,000 new cases.

DHEC reported a total of 3,917 new cases and 99 deaths, Friday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported were Wednesday’s totals.

Wednesday’s report listed 2,299 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,618 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 404, while Lexington County had the second-highest at 342. Richland County reported 274.

Charleston County reported the fourth-highest total with 240 new cases. Elsewhere in the Lowcountry, Dorchester County reported 186, Berkeley County reported 137, Beaufort County listed 62, Georgetown County listed 60, Colleton County reported 12 and Williamsburg County listed nine.

The total deaths included 82 confirmed and 17 probable deaths.

Of the 99 deaths, 14 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley and Dorchester Counties each reported four confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported three confirmed deaths. Colleton County reported a single confirmed death while Beaufort County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

Charleston County listed three confirmed deaths and one probable death. Beaufort County listed two confirmed deaths and one probable. Berkeley listed two confirmed deaths.

The results came from 25,558 tests conducted with a positive rate 12.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 784,052 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 632,668 cases detected using PCR tests and 151,384 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,149 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,737 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,412 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.9 million tests since the pandemic began.



