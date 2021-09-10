SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s 20 years since the terror attacks on September 11th and members of Congress who were in office on that day are reflecting on this somber milestone.

South Carolina leaders – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Senator Lindsey Graham – share their memories and message moving forward.

The morning of September 11th, 2001, Congressman Jim Clyburn was meeting with fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill. When news spread through the halls of Congress that two planes had crashed into the World Trade Center, Clyburn and his colleagues rushed outside, only to encounter another attack close to home.

“All of a sudden we heard this big boom and someone thought it was a bomb,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

It was a third plane, striking the Pentagon, just a few miles away. Evacuees then piled into Clyburn’s home nearby, until U.S. Capitol Police transferred them to a hideout for the rest of the day. A fourth plane – heading toward DC – was taken down in a Pennsylvania field by heroes of United Flight 93.

”If that plane had succeeded, there’s no telling what would’ve happened that day. Certainly the conference room that I was in probably would’ve been annihilated,” said Clyburn.

On 9/11, Senator Lindsey Graham also took staffers into his home on Capitol Hill. Once the attacks ceased, he says lawmakers were determined to overpower the evil and horror of that day with a symbol of unity.

“We met on the steps of the Capitol, the House and the Senate, and somebody behind me started singing ‘God Bless America’, and I’ll never forget that as long as I live,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Graham says in the aftermath, he vowed to do everything in his power to prevent another 9/11. He’s since traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan 57 times, as a lawmaker and as a member of the Air Force. The strong national security advocate worries the chaos in Afghanistan makes America – and the world – less safe.

“Let’s say a prayer for all those who died, and all those who have sacrificed for the last 20 years, and let’s educate those who are too young to remember that day about the consequences of America letting her guard down,” said Graham.

Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island
An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at church on James Island
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Texas abortion law can lead to ‘copycat’ bills in states like South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC 2020-2021 school report card grades gives state superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern