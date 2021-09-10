State trooper reunites with nurse after nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state trooper is back home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for nearly a month.

On Friday, Trooper Delvin “Dee” Brown reunited with the nurse he said saved his life. Brown, 34, was admitted to Summerville Medical Center on Aug. 9. He said that was 9 days after he began feeling symptoms of COVID-19. Brown said he spent three days in the emergency room before he was moved to the COVID unit.

That’s where he met nurse Lindsey Jackson Darby.

Brown explained he wasn’t a big fan of going to the doctor’s office and was frustrated with his situation. He even admitted to resisting treatment at first, that was until Darby helped him and gave him some tough love.

Brown said once he started to build a rapport with the nurses, he felt better and was more accepting of help. According to Brown, he took COVID seriously, but didn’t get vaccinated because of an allergic reaction he had to Tylenol last year. He said his doctors advised him to wait on taking the shot. He has since started his vaccination process.

Brown is the father of a 3-year-old boy and an almost 9-year-old boy. He and his wife Allie are expecting a baby girl in November. While he couldn’t see his family, he said Darby and the other medical staff became family.

“When you go through something like this, family is big. And I didn’t have my wife there so Lindsey became my closest family, and I think that’s what kind of got me through it,” Brown said.

Darby said because of Brown’s condition, she was scared for him. But she helped him push through it.

“When he finally said ‘I’ll let you be in charge now,’ I felt responsible for his outcome,” Darby said.

Brown was released from the hospital on Sept. 1. He said he hopes people will get vaccinated after hearing his story.

