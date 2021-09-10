Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating after a shooting victim was found in a truck Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road, and the victim was found in his truck on Berlin G. Myers and Gahagan Road.

According to police, the extent of the injuries are unknown, and detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.