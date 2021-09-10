SC Lottery
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck

Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating after a shooting victim was found in a truck Friday afternoon.(AP)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating after a shooting victim was found in a truck Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road, and the victim was found in his truck on Berlin G. Myers and Gahagan Road.

According to police, the extent of the injuries are unknown, and detectives are investigating.

