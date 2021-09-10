TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The deaths of two members of a prominent South Carolina family have garnered national attention, but the many twists and turns in the investigation can be difficult to keep straight.
However, the relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.
JULY 8, 2015
- Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead on a Hampton County road
- According to the report from SC Highway Patrol, the Murdaugh name was mentioned multiple times while they were investigating the death.
- The investigation into his death was reopened due to evidence found during the Murdaugh murder investigation, according to SLED.
FEBRUARY 26, 2018
- Gloria Satterfield died after a “trip and fall” accident in Hampton.
- Alex Murdaugh paid $500,000 to her estate in a wrongful death settlement.
FEBRUARY 24, 2019
- Boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
- Paul Murdaugh was charged in the death but those charges were dropped after he died.
JUNE 7, 2021
- Paul and Maggie died with “multiple gunshot wounds” around 9:00-9:30 pm at their Colleton County property near the dog kennels, according to SLED and the autopsy.
- Alex Murdaugh called 911 around 10:00 p.m. after finding his wife and child dead. According to the AP, Alex said he was visiting his ailing father at the time of the shooting.
JUNE 10, 2021
- Randolph Murdaugh III, Alex’s father, died of cancer.
JUNE 21, 2021
- SLED releases redacted report from the shooting of Paul and Maggie.
JUNE 22, 2021
- 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone makes the first statement about the case,
- SLED confirms they found something while investigating the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh that led them to reopen the Stephen Smith case.
RELATED STORY | Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
AUGUST 11, 2021
- 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone recuses himself from the case.
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021
- According to reports, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, the Murdaugh’s firm, says they forced Alex Murdaugh to resign for misappropriating funds.
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021
- Alex Murdaugh calls 911 after being shot on the road in Varnville, South Carolina.
- Officials say it was a “superficial wound” and Murdaugh’s lawyer says he was airlifted to Savannah, GA hospital.
- Murdaugh’s lawyer says the shooting was not self-inflicted and there was an entry and exit wound.
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021
- Alex Murdaugh says he resigns from his firm.
- Murdaugh says he is going to rehab for substance abuse.
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021
- SC Supreme Court agrees to indefinitely suspend Alex Murdaugh’s law license.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.