Beautiful weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be firmly in control this weekend, which will lead to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 80′s to upper 80s each day with lower humidity. We’ll rise to near 90 degrees by the start of next week with rain chances arriving by the middle and end of the week as a cold front approaches the area.

TROPICS: We are monitoring three areas of possible development. One heading towards the southern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of development over the next five days. Two other areas to watch are off the coast of Africa, one of which has a high chance of development and the other has a lower chance of development. No concerns at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on them.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low 66.

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 88, Low: 68.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High: 89, Low: 72.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain/storms. High 88, Low 72.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain/storms possible. High 87, Low 71.

