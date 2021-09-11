SC Lottery
Charleston armed robber captured thanks to victim’s idea gets 27 years in prison

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A convict who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Charleston and was captured thanks to the victim’s plan to apprehend him was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced on Friday that a jury found David Crockett Robinson guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in the 2017 crime in which the victim helped track down Robinson by suggesting that investigators use an app to track her phone, one of several belongings police say Robinson stole. Officers then used the app to find and arrest Robinson.

Prosecutors say Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr. considered Robinson’s previous convictions for robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and burglary among other convictions when he sentenced him.

Assistant Solicitor Chad Simpson said the armed robbery happened on the night of May 7 on Queen Street where a woman was walking to meet a friend for dinner when she was approached by Robinson and told not to scream.

“When she turned around, he stuck a firearm in her side and began taking her belongings,” the solicitor’s office said. “Initially she bargained with Robinson for him to allow her to keep her laptop, which contained all of her work. Robinson responded by threatening to shoot her, so she relented.”

Prosecutors said when police officers got to the scene she had a plan how they could catch him. She related a story where her phone was lost before and she used a tracking application to find it.

“She suggested the officers utilize the same application to track her recently stolen phone,” prosecutors said. “CPD officers were quick to utilize her suggestion, and the phone was electronically tracked to the area of Meeting and Calhoun streets.”

When officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle which was moving consistently with the phone’s location, the passenger fled the vehicle into a wooded area. Officers said several of the victim’s belongings were located around the passenger seat of the vehicle. Prosecutors said Robinson was eventually detained and the victim’s phone was still in his possession.

“His fingerprints also linked him to the passenger seat of the recently vacated automobile,” the solicitor’s office said. “At trial, the defendant asserted that he was misidentified by police.”

“The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s office is especially appreciative of the victim of this crime, both for her quick thinking during the incident and her persevering cooperation through countless delays in the calling of this case,” prosecutors said. “The office also appreciates the hard work of the City of Charleston Police Department, as well as the members of the jury and Judge Cothran for their time and effort applied to this case.

“David Crockett Robinson’s prior criminal history indicates an individual who poses a district danger to the people of Charleston and the interests of public safety are furthered by this conviction,” Simpson said.

