Patriots Point hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and first responders gathered together on Saturday to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The eight annual 9/11 Silent Walk took participants from downtown Charleston across the Ravenel Bridge and onto the flight deck of the USS Yorktown where a remembrance ceremony was held.

Both events were held to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington. The ceremony included various speakers and a performance of Amazing Grace.

One of the speakers, Kevin Cunnane, served as a Lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department at the time of the attacks and now lives in Mount Pleasant. He says he was part of the second wave of first responders who reported to the site off duty. He recalled what it was like to lose dozens of friends and colleagues.

“It was tough,” Cunnane said. “There was days when you had to work, and you had 3 friends being buried that day. And like I said, what we did was we relied on our fellow first responders from around the world. They came, stepped up, and attended those funerals on our behalf.”

Other current and former firefighters said in addition to the remembrance, it is also important to appreciate and support first responders.

