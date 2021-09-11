Police ask for help to find missing North Charleston teen
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Akeema Turner was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.
Officials say she stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at (843)740-5894.
You can also contact Sgt. S. Bernard at sbernard@northcharleston.org.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
