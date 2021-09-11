Police ask for help to find missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Akeema Turner was last seen leaving the Relax Inn on 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

Officials say she stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at (843)740-5894.

You can also contact Sgt. S. Bernard at sbernard@northcharleston.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

