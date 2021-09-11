SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department says a Saturday afternoon shooting left one person dead...
The North Charleston Police Department says a Saturday afternoon shooting left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a Saturday afternoon shooting left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Officers say they responded to 4241 Rivers Avenue on Saturday in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they say two victims, a male and a female, were located. The male victim died on scene while the female victim was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroners Office are investigating, but have not released information on possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one county of...
School board member charged with leaving great grandkids in car gets $25k bond
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road (pictured above), and the victim was...
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013...
Detectives arrest Mount Pleasant man in California cold case murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and...
Berkeley County couple arrested after newborn baby found suffering from burns, bone fractures

Latest News

More than 1,400 participants and 400 volunteers turned out for the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run...
Record-breaking turnout at Charleston’s 9/11 Heroes Run
The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing teen.
Police ask for help to find missing North Charleston teen
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an early-morning crash in...
Troopers: One dead, two hurt in early-morning crash on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers: One dead, two hurt in early-morning crash on I-26