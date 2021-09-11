Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a Saturday afternoon shooting left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Officers say they responded to 4241 Rivers Avenue on Saturday in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they say two victims, a male and a female, were located. The male victim died on scene while the female victim was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroners Office are investigating, but have not released information on possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

