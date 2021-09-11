Queen offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ on anniversary of 9/11

SC Lottery
Guards at the Windsor Castle play the US national anthem Saturday to to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Source: P00L via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) -- Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks” on New York and Washington, D.C.

“My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,’’ she said.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.″

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also remembered the attacks, issuing a statement ahead of the anniversary saying that the terrorists had failed to “shake our belief in freedom and democracy.”

“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

