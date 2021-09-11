SC Lottery
Record-breaking turnout at Charleston’s 9/11 Heroes Run

More than 1,400 participants and 400 volunteers turned out for the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run Saturday, according to event organizers.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,400 participants and 400 volunteers turned out for the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run Saturday, according to event organizers.

Adults and kids of all ages crossed the finish line, including people wearing full firefighter gear.

There were also some furry friends who made the 3.1 mile journey through Daniel Island.

Organizers said this is the 10th annual Heroes Run here in Charleston. They said they hope the event not only honors those who lost their lives in the terror attacks 20 years ago, but they also hope it honors those protecting and serving us today.

“[We want to} unite the community together to thank our men and women in uniform: our police, our firefighters, our military,” Theresa Faircloth, the race director, said. “[We want to] show them that community support that they need. It’s just a great event to be a part of, very patriotic, very family friendly. It was a record breaking year for us, which, of course, is awesome. The main thing we wanted to experience today, I think we accomplished.”

Organizers told us half of the proceeds from the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run go to the Travis Manion Foundation, a non-profit that helps veterans and families of fallen heroes.

This year’s event also benefits the Summerville Police Department.

