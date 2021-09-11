SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Schwarting’s 5 TDs send Charleston Southern past The Citadel

Autry Denson had his 1st preseason practice as CSU head coach (Charleston Southern Athletics)
Autry Denson had his 1st preseason practice as CSU head coach (Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes, all to Garris Schwarting, who also threw one, and Charleston Southern beat the The Citadel 38-21 on Saturday in the Buccaneers season opener.

The Buccaneers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never trailed.

Chambers threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Schwarting for a 7-0 lead. Schwarting then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyris Barnett for a two-score lead. Chambers closed the first throwing a 27-yard score to Schwarting. In the third, the duo connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 31-14. The pair made it 38-21 with 5:04 left on a 24-yarder.

Cooper Wallace ran it in from 16 yards out to reduce the Bulldogs’ (0-2) deficit to 31-21 with 2:31 left in the third but never got closer.

Schwarting finished with 151 yards receiving on six catches and Chambers threw for 287 yards.

Jaylan Adams threw for 167 yards for Charleston Southern.

Most Read

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one county of...
School board member charged with leaving great grandkids in car gets $25k bond
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
Authorities say the shooting happened on Trolley Road (pictured above), and the victim was...
Summerville police investigating after shooting victim found in truck
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013...
Detectives arrest Mount Pleasant man in California cold case murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and...
Berkeley County couple arrested after newborn baby found suffering from burns, bone fractures

Latest News

South Carolina's Cam Smith (9) jumps on top of teammates celebrating their win over East...
South Carolina rallies to beat East Carolina 20-17 on FG
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, left, tries to get away from Kansas cornerback Jeremy...
No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third staight over Kansas 49-22
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Hit Seven Home Runs in Doubleheader Sweep of Myrtle Beach
Friday Night Lights Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 3 Coverage