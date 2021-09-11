Sen. Tim Scott shares statement reflecting on 20th anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is reflecting on the somber milestone of 20 years since the September 11th terror attacks.

He says the pain and anguish of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history lives in the hearts of survivors of the terrorist attacks, and the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 men, women, who never returned home.

Senator Scott calls on the community to remember the Americans who showed courage, sacrifice and heroism that day.

He also recognizes the Americans who lost their lives since then, bringing justice to the terrorists responsible.

The senator closes his statement by saying Americans are always stronger when they’re unified.

He says, “If we stand in solidarity and never waver in our commitment to freedom, I have no doubt America will continue to be the world’s greatest beacon of hope and force for good.”

His full statement is below:

“Twenty years ago we faced one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. The pain and anguish of September 11, 2001, lives in the hearts of the survivors of the terrorist attacks and the loved ones of the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who never returned home.

While the commemoration of 9/11 will always surface memories of the horrific devastation and loss inflicted by terrorists, we also must remember the ordinary Americans who displayed extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and heroism that day. It’s our duty to tell the stories of the firefighters, first responders, police officers, and military personnel who ran toward danger in New York City and at the Pentagon. We honor the sacrifice of those who perished that day, as well as the heroes who have since lost their battles with illnesses caused by the toxic crash sites. We must also never forget the United 93 flight attendants and passengers who bravely overtook hijackers to save countless lives. These stories of courage are the American story.

In the decades of war that followed, thousands more Americans lost their lives bringing justice to the terrorists responsible. The bravery and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform kept us safe from threats at home and abroad, and we will never forget those Americans who bravely answered the call to serve in our nation’s darkest hours. Even now, we must honor their service by remaining firm in our resolve to root out terrorists and preserve stability and safety in the Middle East.

My prayer for our country is that we keep in our hearts the truth that was borne from this tragedy: Americans are always stronger when we are unified. If we stand in solidarity and never waver in our commitment to freedom, I have no doubt America will continue to be the world’s greatest beacon of hope and force for good.”

