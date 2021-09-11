SLED: Trooper, suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

According to SLED, a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol shot a man during a confrontation while conducting a traffic stop on Saturday.

The SCHP reports that the trooper was patrolling on S.C. 905 near S.C. 22 when he tried to perform a traffic stop for an equipment violation just after 3:45 p.m., but the car sped away.

There was a short chase and the suspect crash his car into a utility building in a yard near McNeil Chapel Road, according to SCHP.

The SCHP said the suspect got out of the car and the trooper chased him. When the trooper tried to place the suspect under arrest, there was a struggle and the trooper fired his gun, hitting the suspect, according to SCHP.

The suspect was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. The condition of the suspect has not been released.

The trooper was also hurt during the confrontation and taken to Conway Medical Center, but the trooper is expected to be OK, according to SCHP.

SLED said it will be conducting interviews with all potential witnesses and will also be collecting evidence. Everything gathered during the investigation will be put in a report and submitted to prosecutors.

Once SLED is done with its investigation, the Office of Professional Responsibility with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol

This is the 28th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in the state; two involved the SCHP.

